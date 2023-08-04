When the San Diego Padres (54-55) and Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45) match up at PETCO Park on Friday, August 4, Yu Darvish will get the call for the Padres, while the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Padres (-125). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (8-7, 4.53 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (6-2, 4.37 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 44, or 54.3%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 39-28 (winning 58.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Padres have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Dodgers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+180) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+155) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -1000 - 1st

