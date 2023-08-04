How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Bobby Miller will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to slow down Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers' 174 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.
- Los Angeles ranks third in the majors with a .457 team slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 603.
- The Dodgers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers rank 14th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Los Angeles averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- Dodgers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Miller (6-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luke Weaver
|7/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/1/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hogan Harris
|8/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|JP Sears
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Rich Hill
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Seth Lugo
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|-
|8/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Pfaadt
