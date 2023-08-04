Bobby Miller will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to slow down Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

PETCO Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers' 174 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles ranks third in the majors with a .457 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank 18th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 603.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 14th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Miller (6-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres - Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres - Away Emmet Sheehan Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías - 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Brandon Pfaadt

