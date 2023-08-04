Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres square off against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 9:40 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series.

The Padres are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Dodgers (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Dodgers have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Los Angeles' past three games has been 9, a stretch in which the Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won five of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Los Angeles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 62 of 107 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 9-7-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 28-25 14-20 47-25 46-28 15-17

