Friday's game between the San Diego Padres (54-55) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45) at PETCO Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Padres coming out on top. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 4.

The probable starters are Yu Darvish (8-7) for the Padres and Bobby Miller (6-2) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Dodgers have won in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has a mark of 5-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 2 in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (603 total runs).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule