David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:34 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
David Peralta -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Athletics.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .273 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Peralta has recorded a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 88), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 26 of 88 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.275
|.313
|OBP
|.305
|.459
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|16
|21/7
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.70 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres are sending Darvish (8-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
