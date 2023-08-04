David Peralta -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Athletics.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .273 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Peralta has recorded a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 88), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 26 of 88 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 45
.270 AVG .275
.313 OBP .305
.459 SLG .359
11 XBH 9
6 HR 1
22 RBI 16
21/7 K/BB 25/7
1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.70 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Padres are sending Darvish (8-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
