David Peralta -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Athletics.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .273 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Peralta has recorded a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 88), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 26 of 88 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .270 AVG .275 .313 OBP .305 .459 SLG .359 11 XBH 9 6 HR 1 22 RBI 16 21/7 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings