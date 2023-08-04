Chris Taylor -- hitting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .219 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 38 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (15.1%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.8% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 25 of 73 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 39
.225 AVG .212
.304 OBP .288
.412 SLG .460
10 XBH 12
4 HR 8
16 RBI 19
38/11 K/BB 43/11
4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
  • The Padres give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
