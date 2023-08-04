Chris Taylor -- hitting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .219 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 38 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (15.1%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.8% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 of 73 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 39 .225 AVG .212 .304 OBP .288 .412 SLG .460 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 16 RBI 19 38/11 K/BB 43/11 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings