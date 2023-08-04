Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Taylor -- hitting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .219 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 38 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (15.1%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.8% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 73 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|39
|.225
|AVG
|.212
|.304
|OBP
|.288
|.412
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|38/11
|K/BB
|43/11
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Padres give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
