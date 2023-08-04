Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 walks.

In 67 of 99 games this season (67.7%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

Rosario has had an RBI in 32 games this year (32.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .313 AVG .207 .361 OBP .240 .469 SLG .259 22 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings