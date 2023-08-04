Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:39 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 walks.
- In 67 of 99 games this season (67.7%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Rosario has had an RBI in 32 games this year (32.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.313
|AVG
|.207
|.361
|OBP
|.240
|.469
|SLG
|.259
|22
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.