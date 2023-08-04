Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 67 of 99 games this season (67.7%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Rosario has had an RBI in 32 games this year (32.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 45
.313 AVG .207
.361 OBP .240
.469 SLG .259
22 XBH 6
2 HR 1
23 RBI 17
33/14 K/BB 44/8
7 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering three hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.
