On Thursday, Will Smith (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .275 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 50 walks.

He ranks 34th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

In 52 of 81 games this year (64.2%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has an RBI in 35 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .280 AVG .269 .380 OBP .391 .513 SLG .421 15 XBH 15 10 HR 3 31 RBI 22 34/22 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings