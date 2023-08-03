Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Will Smith (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .275 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 50 walks.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- In 52 of 81 games this year (64.2%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has an RBI in 35 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.280
|AVG
|.269
|.380
|OBP
|.391
|.513
|SLG
|.421
|15
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|22
|34/22
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.86 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Sears (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.01), fourth in WHIP (1.037), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
