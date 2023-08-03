The Los Angeles Rams have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

A total of six Rams games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

Last year the Rams won just once away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Ernest Jones posted 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3500 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1100 4 October 1 @ Colts - +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1500 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3500 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +2000 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

