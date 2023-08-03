On Thursday, Mookie Betts (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 65 walks while batting .282.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.

Betts has had a hit in 76 of 101 games this year (75.2%), including multiple hits 24 times (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.6% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (59.4%), including 21 multi-run games (20.8%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .316 AVG .250 .411 OBP .361 .668 SLG .495 32 XBH 26 17 HR 12 34 RBI 36 40/30 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

