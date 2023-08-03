Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Mookie Betts (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 65 walks while batting .282.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.
- Betts has had a hit in 76 of 101 games this year (75.2%), including multiple hits 24 times (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.6% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (59.4%), including 21 multi-run games (20.8%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.316
|AVG
|.250
|.411
|OBP
|.361
|.668
|SLG
|.495
|32
|XBH
|26
|17
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|36
|40/30
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.86).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.01), fourth in WHIP (1.037), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
