The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Dodger Stadium

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .213 with 11 doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

In 40 of 79 games this year (50.6%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 79 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has had an RBI in 13 games this season.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (29.1%), including six games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .217 AVG .208 .277 OBP .260 .295 SLG .242 8 XBH 4 1 HR 0 8 RBI 5 19/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings