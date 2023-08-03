The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .213 with 11 doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
  • In 40 of 79 games this year (50.6%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 79 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 13 games this season.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this season (29.1%), including six games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 37
.217 AVG .208
.277 OBP .260
.295 SLG .242
8 XBH 4
1 HR 0
8 RBI 5
19/10 K/BB 14/8
4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.86).
  • The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 36th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
