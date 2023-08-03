Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:34 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .213 with 11 doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
- In 40 of 79 games this year (50.6%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 79 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 13 games this season.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (29.1%), including six games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.217
|AVG
|.208
|.277
|OBP
|.260
|.295
|SLG
|.242
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|5
|19/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.86).
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 36th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.