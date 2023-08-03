Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .193 with eight doubles, 27 home runs and 59 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has recorded a hit in 42 of 89 games this season (47.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.9%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 22 of them (24.7%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has an RBI in 38 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year (46 of 89), with two or more runs 13 times (14.6%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .214 AVG .175 .366 OBP .290 .503 SLG .458 16 XBH 19 13 HR 14 28 RBI 42 45/33 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings