Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .193 with eight doubles, 27 home runs and 59 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has recorded a hit in 42 of 89 games this season (47.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 22 of them (24.7%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has an RBI in 38 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year (46 of 89), with two or more runs 13 times (14.6%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.214
|AVG
|.175
|.366
|OBP
|.290
|.503
|SLG
|.458
|16
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|42
|45/33
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.86).
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.01), fourth in WHIP (1.037), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
