James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .248 with 13 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
  • Outman has had a hit in 52 of 99 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.2%).
  • In nine games this season, he has homered (9.1%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Outman has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (27 of 99), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 39 times this year (39.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 49
.268 AVG .230
.375 OBP .326
.416 SLG .430
12 XBH 16
4 HR 8
26 RBI 21
57/20 K/BB 60/21
10 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 5.86 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sears (2-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.01), fourth in WHIP (1.037), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
