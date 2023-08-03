James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .248 with 13 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Outman has had a hit in 52 of 99 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.2%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (9.1%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (27 of 99), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (39.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.268
|AVG
|.230
|.375
|OBP
|.326
|.416
|SLG
|.430
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|21
|57/20
|K/BB
|60/21
|10
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.86 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (2-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.01), fourth in WHIP (1.037), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
