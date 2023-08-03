James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .248 with 13 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Outman has had a hit in 52 of 99 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.2%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (9.1%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Outman has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (27 of 99), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (39.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .268 AVG .230 .375 OBP .326 .416 SLG .430 12 XBH 16 4 HR 8 26 RBI 21 57/20 K/BB 60/21 10 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings