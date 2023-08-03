Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.523 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 144 hits and an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .589.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.3% of his 106 games this year, with multiple hits in 41.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has had an RBI in 45 games this year (42.5%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this season (63.2%), including 24 games with multiple runs (22.6%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.338
|AVG
|.343
|.400
|OBP
|.435
|.549
|SLG
|.629
|27
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|42
|42/22
|K/BB
|42/29
|10
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.86 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Sears (2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.01), fourth in WHIP (1.037), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
