The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.523 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 144 hits and an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .589.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.3% of his 106 games this year, with multiple hits in 41.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has had an RBI in 45 games this year (42.5%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this season (63.2%), including 24 games with multiple runs (22.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .338 AVG .343 .400 OBP .435 .549 SLG .629 27 XBH 34 9 HR 12 33 RBI 42 42/22 K/BB 42/29 10 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings