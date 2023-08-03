The Los Angeles Dodgers (61-45) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Oakland Athletics (30-79), at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (7-6, 4.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (2-7, 4.01 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers' Urias (7-6) will make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, July 26, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.98, a 4.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205.

He has eight quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.

Sears has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Sears will look to prolong a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 37th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.

