Freddie Freeman and Brent Rooker are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics square off at Dodger Stadium on Thursday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers' Julio Urias (7-6) will make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2 at Orioles Jul. 19 5.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Jul. 14 6.0 1 0 0 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 at Royals Jul. 1 3.0 6 5 5 2 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 144 hits with 38 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 51 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .340/.418/.589 so far this year.

Freeman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .550 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Reds Jul. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Reds Jul. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 65 walks and 70 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .282/.385/.579 so far this year.

Betts has picked up a hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with five doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 2 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .245/.336/.477 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 at Rockies Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 60 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .217/.303/.310 so far this year.

Kemp heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

