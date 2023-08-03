On Thursday, August 3 at 10:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-45) host the Oakland Athletics (30-79) at Dodger Stadium. Julio Urias will get the ball for the Dodgers, while JP Sears will take the mound for the Athletics.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +220 moneyline odds to win. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (7-6, 4.98 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (2-7, 4.01 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 52, or 58.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers have won all six games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 5-5 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (28%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious one time in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Muncy 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) Will Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -699 - 1st

