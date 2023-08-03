How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 173 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
- Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (595 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Dodgers' .336 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 14 average in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.98 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, July 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Urias is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the year.
- Urias will try to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Williamson
|7/29/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luke Weaver
|7/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/1/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hogan Harris
|8/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|JP Sears
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Seth Lugo
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Seth Lugo
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|-
