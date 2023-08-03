Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 173 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (595 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers' .336 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 14 average in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.98 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, July 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Urias is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the year.

Urias will try to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres - Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres - Away Emmet Sheehan Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Seth Lugo 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.