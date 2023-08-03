Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to find success JP Sears when he starts for the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Athletics are +220 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Dodgers (-275). Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -275 +220 8.5 -120 +100 -2.5 +110 -135

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 89 total times this season. They've gone 52-37 in those games.

Los Angeles has won all six games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Los Angeles has played in 106 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-40-5).

The Dodgers have an 8-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-20 28-25 14-20 46-25 46-28 14-17

