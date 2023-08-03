Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-45) and Oakland Athletics (30-79) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on August 3.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (7-6) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (2-7).

Dodgers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread each time.

This season, the Dodgers have won 52 out of the 89 games, or 58.4%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has been at least -275 moneyline favorites six times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Los Angeles has scored 595 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule