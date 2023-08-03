Dodgers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-45) and Oakland Athletics (30-79) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on August 3.
The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (7-6) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (2-7).
Dodgers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Athletics Player Props
|Dodgers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Athletics
|Dodgers vs Athletics Odds
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread each time.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 52 out of the 89 games, or 58.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has been at least -275 moneyline favorites six times this season and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
- Los Angeles has scored 595 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Williamson
|July 29
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luke Weaver
|July 30
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Michael Grove vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 1
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Lance Lynn vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 2
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hogan Harris
|August 3
|Athletics
|-
|Julio Urías vs JP Sears
|August 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Yu Darvish
|August 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Blake Snell
|August 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Seth Lugo
|August 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Seth Lugo
|August 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Julio Urías vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.