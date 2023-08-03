Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Chris Taylor (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .214.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 72 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (15.3%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 72 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|39
|.216
|AVG
|.212
|.300
|OBP
|.288
|.412
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|19
|35/11
|K/BB
|43/11
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.86 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.01), fourth in WHIP (1.037), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
