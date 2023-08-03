On Thursday, Chris Taylor (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .214.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 72 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (15.3%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 of 72 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 39 .216 AVG .212 .300 OBP .288 .412 SLG .460 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 15 RBI 19 35/11 K/BB 43/11 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings