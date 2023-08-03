Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 30 against the Reds) he went 1-for-3.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .125.
- Barnes has gotten a hit in 14 of 38 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 38 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In six games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.151
|AVG
|.102
|.262
|OBP
|.156
|.151
|SLG
|.136
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|13/7
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.86).
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (2-7) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 36th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st.
