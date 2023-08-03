Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 30 against the Reds) he went 1-for-3.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .125.
  • Barnes has gotten a hit in 14 of 38 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 38 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In six games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.151 AVG .102
.262 OBP .156
.151 SLG .136
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
13/7 K/BB 17/3
1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.86).
  • The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Sears (2-7) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 36th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st.
