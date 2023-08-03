Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 30 against the Reds) he went 1-for-3.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .125.

Barnes has gotten a hit in 14 of 38 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 38 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In six games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .151 AVG .102 .262 OBP .156 .151 SLG .136 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 13/7 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings