Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:36 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Amed Rosario (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Athletics.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .264 with 20 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Rosario has an RBI in 31 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.313
|AVG
|.207
|.361
|OBP
|.240
|.469
|SLG
|.259
|22
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.86 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (2-7 with a 4.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 36th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
