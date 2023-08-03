On Thursday, Amed Rosario (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .264 with 20 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 walks.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

Rosario has an RBI in 31 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .313 AVG .207 .361 OBP .240 .469 SLG .259 22 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

