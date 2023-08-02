On Wednesday, Will Smith (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 49 walks.
  • He ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
  • In 16.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 42.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 44 games this season (55.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.8%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 40
.281 AVG .269
.379 OBP .391
.514 SLG .421
14 XBH 15
10 HR 3
30 RBI 22
34/21 K/BB 20/28
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 5.81 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came in relief on Thursday when the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 6.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
