Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Will Smith (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 49 walks.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- In 16.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 42.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (55.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.8%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.281
|AVG
|.269
|.379
|OBP
|.391
|.514
|SLG
|.421
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|34/21
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.81 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Thursday when the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
