On Wednesday, Will Smith (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 49 walks.

He ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

In 16.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 42.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (55.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.8%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .281 AVG .269 .379 OBP .391 .514 SLG .421 14 XBH 15 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 34/21 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings