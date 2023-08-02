Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:44 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, August 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 27 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .279.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 75 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In 24.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.0% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 59 of 100 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.310
|AVG
|.250
|.407
|OBP
|.361
|.647
|SLG
|.495
|30
|XBH
|26
|16
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|36
|39/30
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.81 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
