Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, August 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 27 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .279.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Betts has picked up a hit in 75 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

In 24.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.0% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 59 of 100 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .310 AVG .250 .407 OBP .361 .647 SLG .495 30 XBH 26 16 HR 12 33 RBI 36 39/30 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

