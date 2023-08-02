On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .212 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (39 of 78), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 78 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 28.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 37
.216 AVG .208
.277 OBP .260
.272 SLG .242
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
7 RBI 5
19/10 K/BB 14/8
4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.81).
  • The Athletics allow the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Harris (2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
