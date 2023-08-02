Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .212 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (39 of 78), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 78 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 28.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.216
|AVG
|.208
|.277
|OBP
|.260
|.272
|SLG
|.242
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|5
|19/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.81).
- The Athletics allow the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris (2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
