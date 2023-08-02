On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Hogan Harris TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .212 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (39 of 78), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 78 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 28.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .216 AVG .208 .277 OBP .260 .272 SLG .242 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 7 RBI 5 19/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings