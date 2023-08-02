On Wednesday, Max Muncy (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .194 with eight doubles, 27 home runs and 57 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 144th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 34th in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 47.7% of his 88 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 22 games this year (25.0%), homering in 7.3% of his plate appearances.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (43.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (19.3%).

He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season (46 of 88), with two or more runs 13 times (14.8%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .217 AVG .175 .363 OBP .290 .510 SLG .458 16 XBH 19 13 HR 14 28 RBI 42 44/31 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings