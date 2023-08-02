Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Max Muncy (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .194 with eight doubles, 27 home runs and 57 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 144th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 34th in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 47.7% of his 88 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 22 games this year (25.0%), homering in 7.3% of his plate appearances.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (43.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (19.3%).
- He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season (46 of 88), with two or more runs 13 times (14.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.217
|AVG
|.175
|.363
|OBP
|.290
|.510
|SLG
|.458
|16
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|42
|44/31
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.81 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Harris makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.