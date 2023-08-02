James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:39 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, James Outman (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1 with two RBI) against the Athletics.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .248.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this season (51 of 98), with multiple hits 22 times (22.4%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (9.2%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.267
|AVG
|.230
|.372
|OBP
|.326
|.411
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|21
|57/20
|K/BB
|60/21
|10
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.81 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
