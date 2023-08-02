On Wednesday, James Outman (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Hogan Harris TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .248.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this season (51 of 98), with multiple hits 22 times (22.4%).

He has homered in nine games this year (9.2%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .267 AVG .230 .372 OBP .326 .411 SLG .430 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 25 RBI 21 57/20 K/BB 60/21 10 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings