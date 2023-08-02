Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Freddie Freeman (batting .463 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 141 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .582.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He has homered in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 105), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this season (44 of 105), with more than one RBI 17 times (16.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored a run in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.330
|AVG
|.343
|.394
|OBP
|.435
|.536
|SLG
|.629
|25
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|42
|41/22
|K/BB
|42/29
|10
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.81 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
