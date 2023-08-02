On Wednesday, Freddie Freeman (batting .463 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with 141 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .582.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.
  • He has homered in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 105), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this season (44 of 105), with more than one RBI 17 times (16.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored a run in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 53
.330 AVG .343
.394 OBP .435
.536 SLG .629
25 XBH 34
9 HR 12
32 RBI 42
41/22 K/BB 42/29
10 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 5.81 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 6.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.