On Wednesday, Freddie Freeman (batting .463 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 141 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .582.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He has homered in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 105), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this season (44 of 105), with more than one RBI 17 times (16.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored a run in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .330 AVG .343 .394 OBP .435 .536 SLG .629 25 XBH 34 9 HR 12 32 RBI 42 41/22 K/BB 42/29 10 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings