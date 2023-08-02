The Los Angeles Dodgers (60-45) and Oakland Athletics (30-78) meet on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (5-4) for the Dodgers and Hogan Harris (2-5) for the Athletics.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (5-4, 4.25 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (2-5, 6.07 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (5-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.25 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .204.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gonsolin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hogan Harris

The Athletics will send Harris (2-5) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 26-year-old has put together a 6.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.

Harris enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Harris is looking to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.