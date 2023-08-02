Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Athletics on August 2, 2023
Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Oakland Athletics matchup at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin (5-4) will make his 17th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 16 starts this season.
- Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|3
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|2
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Mets
|Jul. 15
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 7
|6.2
|7
|4
|4
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 141 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 51 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashing .337/.415/.582 on the season.
- Freeman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 1
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 109 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 65 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .279/.383/.568 on the season.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .225 with four doubles, a home run, nine walks and four RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .248/.340/.483 on the year.
- Rooker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Tony Kemp Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
Kemp Stats
- Tony Kemp has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 21 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .215/.302/.310 slash line on the year.
Kemp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 26
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
