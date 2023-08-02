Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Oakland Athletics matchup at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin (5-4) will make his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 16 starts this season.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 5.0 7 5 5 5 3 at Rangers Jul. 21 5.0 2 4 4 6 3 at Mets Jul. 15 5.0 2 1 1 3 1 vs. Angels Jul. 7 6.2 7 4 4 5 1 at Royals Jul. 2 3.2 6 4 4 3 3

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 141 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 51 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .337/.415/.582 on the season.

Freeman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Reds Jul. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Reds Jul. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 109 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 65 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .279/.383/.568 on the season.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .225 with four doubles, a home run, nine walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .248/.340/.483 on the year.

Rooker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 at Rockies Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 21 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He has a .215/.302/.310 slash line on the year.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 26 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 1

