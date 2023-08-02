The Los Angeles Dodgers (60-45) will look to Freddie Freeman when they host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (30-78) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, August 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +210. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (5-4, 4.25 ERA) vs Hogan Harris - OAK (2-5, 6.07 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Dodgers' game against the Athletics but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Dodgers (-275) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to defeat the Athletics with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $13.64.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Mookie Betts get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 51, or 58%, of those games.

The Dodgers have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and won in each game.

Los Angeles has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 30 wins in the 106 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won two of 21 games when listed as at least +210 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Max Muncy 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+130) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -649 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.