Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 169 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles' .451 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (585 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers' .335 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 26, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Gonsolin is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Gonsolin is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 appearances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics - Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres - Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres - Away Emmet Sheehan Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Seth Lugo 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin -

