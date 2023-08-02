How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 169 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Los Angeles' .451 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average.
- Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (585 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Dodgers' .335 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Los Angeles' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tony Gonsolin (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 26, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Gonsolin is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.
- Gonsolin is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 appearances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/28/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Williamson
|7/29/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luke Weaver
|7/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/1/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hogan Harris
|8/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|JP Sears
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Seth Lugo
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|-
