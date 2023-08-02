The Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics will send Tony Gonsolin and Hogan Harris, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +240 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-300). Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -300 +240 9.5 +100 -120 -2.5 +110 -130

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 88 total times this season. They've finished 51-37 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 75% chance to win.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-40-5).

The Dodgers have a 7-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-20 28-25 14-20 45-25 46-28 13-17

