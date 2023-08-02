Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (60-45) taking on the Oakland Athletics (30-78) at 10:10 PM ET on August 2. Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who are favored by our model.

The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (5-4) for the Dodgers and Hogan Harris (2-5) for the Athletics.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 88 times and won 51, or 58%, of those games.

Los Angeles has been at least -275 moneyline favorites five times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 585 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).

Dodgers Schedule