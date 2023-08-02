Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (0-for-0) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .214 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 8.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 19 games this year (26.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|39
|.215
|AVG
|.212
|.302
|OBP
|.288
|.419
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|19
|33/11
|K/BB
|43/11
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.81 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
