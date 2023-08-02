The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (0-for-0) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .214 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 8.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in 19 games this year (26.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 39 .215 AVG .212 .302 OBP .288 .419 SLG .460 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 14 RBI 19 33/11 K/BB 43/11 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings