The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (0-for-0) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .214 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 8.5% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in 19 games this year (26.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 39
.215 AVG .212
.302 OBP .288
.419 SLG .460
10 XBH 12
4 HR 8
14 RBI 19
33/11 K/BB 43/11
4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 5.81 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the third-most home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Harris makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
