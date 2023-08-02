Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on August 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has 20 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 23 walks while batting .261.
  • Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (65 of 97), with multiple hits 23 times (23.7%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.1%, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 30 games this year (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 45
.313 AVG .207
.362 OBP .240
.468 SLG .259
23 XBH 6
2 HR 1
24 RBI 17
34/15 K/BB 44/8
7 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.81).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
