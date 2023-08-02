Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:44 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on August 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 20 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 23 walks while batting .261.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (65 of 97), with multiple hits 23 times (23.7%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.1%, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Rosario has driven in a run in 30 games this year (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|45
|.313
|AVG
|.207
|.362
|OBP
|.240
|.468
|SLG
|.259
|23
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|17
|34/15
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.81).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
