Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on August 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 20 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 23 walks while batting .261.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (65 of 97), with multiple hits 23 times (23.7%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.1%, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate).

Rosario has driven in a run in 30 games this year (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 45 .313 AVG .207 .362 OBP .240 .468 SLG .259 23 XBH 6 2 HR 1 24 RBI 17 34/15 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings