The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .279 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 39th in slugging.

In 64.6% of his games this season (51 of 79), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (16.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 34 games this season (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 55.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .289 AVG .269 .385 OBP .391 .528 SLG .421 14 XBH 15 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 30/20 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings