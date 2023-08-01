Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Athletics
|Dodgers vs Athletics Player Props
|Dodgers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Athletics Odds
|Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .279 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 39th in slugging.
- In 64.6% of his games this season (51 of 79), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (16.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 34 games this season (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 55.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.269
|.385
|OBP
|.391
|.528
|SLG
|.421
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|30/20
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.38 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.