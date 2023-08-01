Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on August 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Discover More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .277.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Betts is batting .263 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Betts has had a hit in 74 of 99 games this season (74.7%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.2%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (23.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (40.4%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (17.2%).

In 58.6% of his games this season (58 of 99), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (19.2%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .308 AVG .250 .407 OBP .361 .632 SLG .495 28 XBH 26 15 HR 12 32 RBI 36 38/30 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings