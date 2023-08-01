Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on August 1 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Athletics
|Dodgers vs Athletics Player Props
|Dodgers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Athletics Odds
|Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .277.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Betts is batting .263 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Betts has had a hit in 74 of 99 games this season (74.7%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.2%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (23.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (40.4%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (17.2%).
- In 58.6% of his games this season (58 of 99), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (19.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.407
|OBP
|.361
|.632
|SLG
|.495
|28
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|36
|38/30
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.38 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.38 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.