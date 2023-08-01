Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on August 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Discover More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .277.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Betts is batting .263 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Betts has had a hit in 74 of 99 games this season (74.7%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.2%).
  • Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (23.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (40.4%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (17.2%).
  • In 58.6% of his games this season (58 of 99), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (19.2%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 52
.308 AVG .250
.407 OBP .361
.632 SLG .495
28 XBH 26
15 HR 12
32 RBI 36
38/30 K/BB 35/35
3 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Waldichuk (2-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.38 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.38 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
