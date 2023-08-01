On Tuesday, Miguel Rojas (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .214 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.

In 50.6% of his games this season (39 of 77), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.

In 77 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has had an RBI in 12 games this season.

He has scored in 22 games this year (28.6%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .220 AVG .208 .281 OBP .260 .276 SLG .242 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 7 RBI 5 19/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings