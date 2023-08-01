Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Miguel Rojas (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .214 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
- In 50.6% of his games this season (39 of 77), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In 77 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 12 games this season.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (28.6%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.220
|AVG
|.208
|.281
|OBP
|.260
|.276
|SLG
|.242
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|5
|19/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.38, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
