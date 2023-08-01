On Tuesday, Max Muncy (.811 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has eight doubles, 27 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .197.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 144th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 48.3% of his 87 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 22 games this year (25.3%), leaving the park in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has an RBI in 38 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .223 AVG .175 .368 OBP .290 .525 SLG .458 16 XBH 19 13 HR 14 28 RBI 42 42/30 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings