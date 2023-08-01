Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Max Muncy (.811 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has eight doubles, 27 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .197.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 144th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 48.3% of his 87 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 22 games this year (25.3%), leaving the park in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has an RBI in 38 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.223
|AVG
|.175
|.368
|OBP
|.290
|.525
|SLG
|.458
|16
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|42
|42/30
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.38 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
