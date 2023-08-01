James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 95th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 51 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (38.1%), including 14 games with multiple runs (14.4%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.269
|AVG
|.230
|.363
|OBP
|.326
|.414
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|21
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/21
|10
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.38, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
