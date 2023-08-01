The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 95th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
  • Outman has picked up a hit in 51 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
  • He has homered in 9.3% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 37 times this year (38.1%), including 14 games with multiple runs (14.4%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 49
.269 AVG .230
.363 OBP .326
.414 SLG .430
11 XBH 16
4 HR 8
23 RBI 21
57/18 K/BB 60/21
10 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while allowing just one hit.
  • In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.38, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
