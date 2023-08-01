The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 95th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Outman has picked up a hit in 51 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has homered in 9.3% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (38.1%), including 14 games with multiple runs (14.4%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .269 AVG .230 .363 OBP .326 .414 SLG .430 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 23 RBI 21 57/18 K/BB 60/21 10 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings