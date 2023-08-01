Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 1
On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 137 hits and an OBP of .411, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .577.
- He ranks third in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He has homered in 18.3% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has had an RBI in 43 games this year (41.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 65 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.319
|AVG
|.343
|.385
|OBP
|.435
|.525
|SLG
|.629
|24
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|42
|41/22
|K/BB
|42/29
|9
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.38 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
