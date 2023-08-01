On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 137 hits and an OBP of .411, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .577.

He ranks third in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He has homered in 18.3% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has had an RBI in 43 games this year (41.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 65 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .319 AVG .343 .385 OBP .435 .525 SLG .629 24 XBH 34 9 HR 12 31 RBI 42 41/22 K/BB 42/29 9 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings