The Los Angeles Dodgers (59-45) and Oakland Athletics (30-77) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series defeat to the Reds, and the Athletics a series win over the Rockies.

The Dodgers will look to Lance Lynn (6-9) versus the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (2-6).

Dodgers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (6-9, 6.47 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-6, 6.38 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (6-9) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 6.47 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .270.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lynn has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.

During 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.38 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.

Waldichuk has one quality start under his belt this season.

Waldichuk enters this game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In seven of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

