When the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-45) and Oakland Athletics (30-77) square of in the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, August 1, Lance Lynn will get the call for the Dodgers, while the Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk to the hill. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +240 moneyline odds to win. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (6-9, 6.47 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-6, 6.38 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 87 times and won 50, or 57.5%, of those games.

The Dodgers have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Athletics have come away with 30 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -649 - 1st

