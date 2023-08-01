How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 168 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .451 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
- Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (578 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.277).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- while pitching for the Chicago White Sox -- the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Lynn is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this game.
- Lynn will try to pick up his 19th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Chris Bassitt
|7/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/28/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Williamson
|7/29/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luke Weaver
|7/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/1/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hogan Harris
|8/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|JP Sears
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Seth Lugo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.