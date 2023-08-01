Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 168 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .451 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (578 total runs).

The Dodgers' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.277).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- while pitching for the Chicago White Sox -- the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Lynn is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Lynn will try to pick up his 19th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics - Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics - Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres - Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres - Away Emmet Sheehan Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Seth Lugo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.