The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to Max Muncy for continued offensive production when they square off against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are -300 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+240). Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -300 +240 9 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -125

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 50-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 75% in this contest.

In the 104 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-40-5).

The Dodgers have a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-20 28-25 14-20 44-25 46-28 12-17

