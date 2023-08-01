Dodgers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-45) taking on the Oakland Athletics (30-77) at 10:10 PM ET on August 1. Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 victory for the Dodgers, who are favored by our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (6-9) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (2-6) will answer the bell for the Athletics.
Dodgers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 7, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Athletics
|Dodgers vs Athletics Player Props
|Dodgers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Athletics Odds
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have won 50, or 57.5%, of the 87 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has played as favorites of -300 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 578 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Julio Urías vs Chris Bassitt
|July 26
|Blue Jays
|L 8-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 28
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Williamson
|July 29
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luke Weaver
|July 30
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Michael Grove vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 1
|Athletics
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 2
|Athletics
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hogan Harris
|August 3
|Athletics
|-
|Julio Urías vs JP Sears
|August 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Yu Darvish
|August 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Blake Snell
|August 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Seth Lugo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.