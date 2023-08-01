Tuesday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-45) taking on the Oakland Athletics (30-77) at 10:10 PM ET on August 1. Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 victory for the Dodgers, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (6-9) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (2-6) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Dodgers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 50, or 57.5%, of the 87 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has played as favorites of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 578 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule