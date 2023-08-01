Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Athletics
|Dodgers vs Athletics Player Props
|Dodgers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Athletics Odds
|Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .214 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 36 of 70 games this year (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (8.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 70), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (19 of 70), with two or more RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including six multi-run games (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|39
|.215
|AVG
|.212
|.275
|OBP
|.288
|.419
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|19
|33/7
|K/BB
|43/11
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (2-6) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.38, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .295 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.