On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .214 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 36 of 70 games this year (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (8.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 70), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (19 of 70), with two or more RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including six multi-run games (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 39 .215 AVG .212 .275 OBP .288 .419 SLG .460 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 14 RBI 19 33/7 K/BB 43/11 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings