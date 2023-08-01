As of now the Los Angeles Chargers have been given +2200 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Chargers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

When underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 915 yards (53.8 per game).

Also, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, catching 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks collected 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +2000 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

